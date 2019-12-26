Recreational marijuana question withdrawn by organizers

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - A proposed ballot measure that would have legalized recreational marijuana has been withdrawn.
According to the website for the Oklahoma Secretary of State, the initiative was withdrawn “by proponents of record; Proponents’ official notice of withdraw filed with the Secretary of State office December 23, 2019.” The petition was originally filed on December 12.
State Question 806 “would generally legalize, regulate and tax marijuana for persons aged 21+ under state law. Specifically, it protects the personal use of marijuana for those 21+, while establishing quantity limits, safety standards, and other restrictions.”
The initiative petition is now no longer active. At this point, it is unclear if they plan to rework the bill and refile it at a later date.
