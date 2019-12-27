Duncan man injured in Carter County crash

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A vehicle crash Thursday afternoon sent one Duncan man to the hospital.
According to the OHP report this happened just before 4:00 p.m. on State Highway 53 about 9 miles west of Springer in Carter County.
Jacob Palmer was traveling eastbound on State Highway 53 at an unsafe speed when another vehicle failed to yield to on coming traffic turning southbound on Jehovah Road. That vehicle was struck by Palmer on the passenger side.
Palmer was then taken to Duncan Regional Hospital and admitted in stable condition with an arm injury.
The other driver, Teresa Cunningham was taken to Mercy Hospital in Ardmore where she was treated and released.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.