Late tonight and into tomorrow morning is when a line of showers and a few thunderstorms will move east ahead of a cold front into Texoma. Showers extending from the line should remain within our viewing through 2-3PM Saturday. Rain accumulations in far western Texoma will be around 1 inch, while counties in central and eastern Texoma will be around 0.5-0.75 inches. Tomorrow morning we will also be dealing with stronger winds out of the south at 15-30mph with gusts up to around 40mph. This will make conditions very breezy.