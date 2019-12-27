LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
We are tracking some rain this morning for portions of Texoma. Rain activity will remain ongoing throughout the day due to plenty of moisture being present. Most of the shower activity should remain in our western counties, but a few stray showers are possible east of I-44. Temperatures this morning are in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Due to all the cloud cover today high temperatures will only top out in the mid to upper 50s and lower 60s.
Late tonight and into tomorrow morning is when a line of showers and a few thunderstorms will move east ahead of a cold front into Texoma. Showers extending from the line should remain within our viewing through 2-3PM Saturday. Rain accumulations in far western Texoma will be around 1 inch, while counties in central and eastern Texoma will be around 0.5-0.75 inches. Tomorrow morning we will also be dealing with stronger winds out of the south at 15-30mph with gusts up to around 40mph. This will make conditions very breezy.
Sunday afternoon we will get the sunshine to return with high temperatures in the lower 50s. This will be the trend that we hold on to for most of next week. Temperatures will hold in the 50s and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies will remain in place.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
