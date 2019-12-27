Lawton Food Bank breaks single day record for families served

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Holiday Season at the Lawton Food Bank is usually their busiest time of the year, but earlier this week, they served a single-day record number of families - 139.
“We had 139 families come through, our previous record, which happened right before Thanksgiving this year was 118," said Food Bank Exec. Director Marny Skindrud.
Skindrud said serving that many families is a bit of a double-edged sword, because on one hand it feels good to serve them all, but on the other, they realize their services are becoming more of a necessity.
“Our ability to provide for those families is based off our community, and their generosity," said Skindrud.
Now that the holidays are over, staff members said they’ll see a drop in families they serve, but they hope people will continue to come in for help.
“Come in and get help, we don’t want to see you struggle or do without,” said Intake Coordinator Candi Dawson.
Dawson said with the donations they received over the Holidays, they have more than enough for any hungry family.
“I hear a lot of people say they don’t want to take from others, please come in, we want to help,” said Dawson.
Staff said this time of the year also serves as a chance for new families to show up and receive the help they might be too scared, or embarrassed to ask for.
“They are just mortified they have to come in and ask for help. I try to reassure them that it’s fine. I let them know my stories and how I’ve asked for help before,” said Dawson.
“Everyone is friendly to the new families. I even see other clients helping out people they see who are new in the pantry,” said Skindrud.
And if you do decide to give the Food Bank a try, Skindrud said it’s easy to get the process started.
“All you need to do is show proof of residency, and proof of ID for everyone living in the household.”
The Food Bank is always looking for more volunteers, and donations.
If you wish to help out with either of those, you can find out how by visiting www.Lawtonfoodbank.org
