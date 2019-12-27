Lawton Police investigate shooting at local car wash

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at 6:50 p.m. Thursday.
Officers were called to Barefoot Car Wash on SW 2nd Street and Lee Boulevard. Upon arriving, they found a man had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with injuries.
The Criminal Investigation Division was called in to interview the witnesses and process the scene. A person of interest was taken into custody.
This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.
