Lawton Police investigate shooting at local car wash

Lawton Police investigate shooting at local car wash
Lawton Police investigate after a man was shot at the Bare Foot Car Wash on 2nd St. and Lee Blvd. (Source: KSWO)
By Caitlin Williams | December 26, 2019 at 9:34 PM CST - Updated December 26 at 9:34 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at 6:50 p.m. Thursday.

Officers were called to Barefoot Car Wash on SW 2nd Street and Lee Boulevard. Upon arriving, they found a man had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The Criminal Investigation Division was called in to interview the witnesses and process the scene. A person of interest was taken into custody.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.