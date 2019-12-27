Lawton Police offering post-holiday safety tips

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - With Christmas behind us, Lawton police are telling people to be mindful as they put out the holiday trash.
Police say it's the boxes your gifts came in... thrown away and sitting out at the curb, that could be an invitation for criminals.
They’ve released a number of safety tips to keep your curbside and your home safe.
They say you should take your boxes to a recycling drop-off location.
If you can't do that, they suggest cutting boxes up to fit them inside trash cans.
They also advise not leaving new gifts visible through your windows.
