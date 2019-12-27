Man taken to hospital after crashing motorcycle in Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge

A man is in the hospital Thursday night, after crashing his bike near Medicine Park. (Source: KSWO)
December 26, 2019 at 8:55 PM CST - Updated December 26 at 8:55 PM

WICHITA MOUNTAINS WILDLIFE REFUGE, Okla. (TNN) - A man is in the hospital Thursday night, after crashing his bike near Medicine Park.

The crash happened just before 4:00 Thursday afternoon on State Highway 115 near the Parallel Forest.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

While officers were working at the scene, a pickup got stuck while trying to move out of the way for emergency crews, which added a longer wait time for people trying to pass by.

