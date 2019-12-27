Oklahoma Blood Institute hold blood drives during the holiday season

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -With holiday travels in full swing the Oklahoma Blood Institute is hosting plenty of blood drives to keep a healthy supply on hand.
During this time hospitals are still open, people are traveling, and emergency surgeries are happening so blood is always needed.
Nearly 20 people took the day after Christmas to help save a life, by donating blood. The Apache Casino Hotel hosted the drive. Most donors were employees.
“People go to the hospital and they usually cost you 20 minutes of your time, but with the medical research they do it helps a lot of people and it makes me feel good," said Blood Donor, Jeff Jackson.
Daren Coats with OBI said on average in December between two to three blood drives are going on throughout Southwest Oklahoma a day.
“Often what we find among our donor base is that they have a personal reason, a family member, a friend, a neighbor, someone they go to church with, someone they go to school with that’s used blood or blood products to some capacity makes us feel good to give back, and SW Oklahoma is known for having a big heart and reaching out and being community minded. It’s great to be apart of something like that," said Daren Coats.
One donor said she never knew she could give blood because she has psoriasis. She was told as long as it is not in the fold of her arms, she could donate.
“I always believe in when it comes to donating blood, even though I didn’t know if I could do it before was the life you save could be your own. Family members you never know when they are going to need the blood. It does not take that long, there is no pain. I didn’t feel any extreme dizziness or any complications afterwards," said Teresa Taylor.
If you didn’t make it out Thursday and would still like to donate. OBI will be hosting a Thunder Blood Drive Friday.
“At 16 years old you can come and donate with a parent’s consent. At 17 you’re old enough to have your own consent, so if you’re at least 110 pounds and 18 or above then come and give. If you’re 16 or 17 and over 125 then you can give blood, it’s an easy process. Eat a good meal and come save a life,” said Coats.
That blood drive will be from 10-6 p.m. at Lawton Central Mall. Every donor will receive a ticket to a Thunder game, and the first 115 donors will receive a Thunder T-shirt.
