Ricks, ACU visit Wichita State

LEADING THE CHARGE: This will be a Wichita homecoming for Wildcats senior Ricks, who's averaging 13.6 points and 2.5 steals this season. He has been complemented nicely by Kolton Kohl, who's recording 10.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. On the opposing bench, Stevenson has averaged 13.2 points and 5.3 rebounds while Trey Wade has put up nine points and 7.4 rebounds.POTENT PAYTEN: Ricks has connected on 38.4 percent of the 86 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 8 for 21 over the last three games. He's also made 89.5 percent of his free throws this season.