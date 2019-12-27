Thunder blood drive helps replenish supply

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute is partnering with the Oklahoma City Thunder, in hopes of replenishing their blood supply.
The sponsorship helps the blood institute make up for the deficit they may be facing with having few blood drives over the holiday season.
Their goal was to see 100 donors Friday, and at around 2:00 p.m., they already had 66.
We’re told the Oklahoma Blood Institute will probably see 120 donors by the time the drive wraps up, which is no surprise to organizers.
“Lawton and Southwest Oklahoma always lets people know how much they love and care for them. There is a lot of difference makers in our community. They are showing up, rolling up their sleeves and be someone that can help someone else," said Daren Coats of the OBI.
The blood drive was held at Central Mall.
Donors got a voucher to attend select Oklahoma City Thunder games, as well as a limited edition Thunder long-sleeve shirt.
The blood drive wraps up at 6:00 p.m. Friday night.
