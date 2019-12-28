LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
We are seeing lots of rain and even a few thunderstorms moving through Texoma this morning. We will hold on to the rain activity for the first half of the day, but then by the early afternoon things should clear out. We will even see a little sunshine later today with high temperatures in the mid 60s.
Cold air will start to move in during the overnight and throughout the day tomorrow. This will drop our high temperatures into the low 50s. We will see plenty of sunshine for Sunday afternoon.
Monday and Tuesday next week look very nice with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the lower 50s and winds out of the northwest at 10-15mph.
Wednesday and Thursday cloud cover will return, but moisture looks limited, so rain showers will stay out of the forecast for now. Temperatures will warm a few degrees leaving most places in the low to mid 50s. Friday will also be dry with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid 50s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.