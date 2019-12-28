Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Memphis Tigers have gotten to their first New Year's Six bowl game with an offense filled with big playmakers. They will get tested in the Cotton Bowl against Penn State's stingy defense. The American Athletic Conference champion Tigers are representing the Group of Five teams when they play Saturday at the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys. Memphis is 12-1 while averaging nearly 41 points and 481 total yards a game. Penn State from the Big Ten allows only 14 points a game and 2.6 yards per rushing play. This is Penn State's first Cotton Bowl in 45 years.
HOUSTON (AP) — Kellen Mond ran for a career-high 117 yards and threw a touchdown pass as Texas A&M scored 24 straight points to overcome an early deficit and beat Oklahoma State 24-21 in the Texas Bowl. Mond ran 67 yards to give the Aggies a 21-14 lead early in the fourth quarter. Mond cut to the right to avoid a couple of defenders and outran everyone else. Tre Sterling had a shot to tackle him around the 25, but Mond ran away from his diving attempt. Both teams finished 8-5.
UNDATED (AP) — Jason Witten returned for a club-record 16th season with Dallas after a year in retirement as a broadcaster in part because the tight end thought the Cowboys could make a Super Bowl run. Witten has no regrets even though the Cowboys lost control of their playoff fate with a game remaining in a disappointing season. Witten is one touchdown catch shy of Dez Bryant’s club career record of 73. Witten wouldn’t entertain questions of whether this was his last game, although the 37-year-old did say he planned to get into coaching once he retired for good.