Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

DJ Don Imus, made and betrayed by his mouth, dead at 79
NEW YORK (AP) — Disc jockey Don Imus, whose career was made and then undone by his acid tongue during a decades-long rise to radio stardom and an abrupt public plunge after a nationally broadcast racial slur, has died. He was 79. Imus survived drug and alcohol woes, a raunchy appearance before President Clinton and several firings during his long career behind the microphone. But he was vilified and eventually fired after describing a women's college basketball team as “nappy headed hos.”
Texas sheriff: 2 dead, multiple shot in music video 'ambush'
HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas sheriff says two people were shot and killed and multiple others wounded when a group filming a music video was “ambushed." Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says at least eight people were shot Friday night in a residential neighborhood north of Houston. He said a group had been filming a music video in a parking lot when they were ambushed by “individuals in cars and/or foot that fired shots.” No suspect information was immediately available. The sheriff says the injuries among the wounded varied, and some were being treated for “very serious injuries.”
Dallas dismissed from lawsuit over police shooting
DALLAS (AP) — A federal judge has ruled the city of Dallas is not liable for an off-duty police officer fatally shooting a man in his own apartment last year. U.S. District Judge Barbara Lynn on Monday dismissed the city from a civil lawsuit that the family of Botham Jean brought after the 26-year-old was killed by Amber Guyger. The ruling leaves Guyger as the sole defendant in the suit that argues better police training could have prevented Jean's death. It makes a large financial settlement unlikely. Guyger was found guilty of murder and sentenced to a decade in prison in October.
US judge calls for retrial of 1 count in Texas attack
PHOENIX (AP) — A US judge has refused to dismiss the entire case against a Phoenix man convicted of providing guns and training two friends who attacked a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest outside Dallas. But she says Abdul Malik Abdul Kareem should be be retried on one count of transporting weapons across state lines. The judge ruled FBI surveillance footage that turned up three years after Kareem's convictions doesn't contain evidence requiring a new trial on all counts. The footage was from a camera outside Kareem's apartment, showing his roommates but not him the day the friends left for Texas, the site of the attack.
Dallas police officer dies after off-duty crash
DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas police officer died Christmas Eve after crashing his car during an off-duty street race. Police say Joseph George passed away Tuesday night after running his black 2015 Ford Mustang head-on into a tree at a high speed Sunday. Officials have not said how fast the four-year police veteran was driving before the crash. But video of the incident suggests it was well above the 40 mph limit in the residential portion of east Dallas. Police have said the are looking for a white, two-door Suzuki that they believe George was racing. The driver could face criminal charges.
Man charged in Missouri woman's 1987 killing
ST. CLAIR, Mo. (AP) — A man faces a second-degree murder charge in the 1987 killing of a young Missouri woman who was found dead near a highway with her hands tied to a rope around her neck. Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for a story Friday that 64-year-old Kirby R. King was arrested Monday while visiting relatives near St. Clair, Missouri, southwest of St. Louis. He's accused of killing 22-year-old Karla Jane Delcour, whose body was found near St. Clair. King had lived in Missouri and Texas and moved frequently. He was apparently living in Gray Summit, Missouri, at the time of his arrest.
Congolese woman, 41, dies after entering US border custody
HOUSTON (AP) — A 41-year-old Congolese woman died Wednesday in U.S. government custody shortly after she entered a border station in South Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Thursday. CBP says the 41-year-old woman, who the agency did not identify, had arrived at an official port of entry in Laredo, Texas, early Tuesday afternoon. CBP says the woman came with paperwork that documented a “previous medical condition,” but it didn't disclose what the condition was. At least 11 people died this year in CBP's custody, according to statements posted on the agency's website.
Court: Airline's workers can't sue as class in pay dispute
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled American Airlines workers at Newark's airport who claim they've been shorted on overtime pay can't sue as a class. The ruling published Tuesday reverses a New Jersey judge's decision that would have allowed the lawsuit to go forward and include all non-exempt hourly workers employed at the airport since April 2014. Several employees say American's timekeeping system automatically paid employees based on their schedules rather than on the hours they actually worked. American has denied the allegations. An attorney representing the employees said in an email Thursday that his clients were considering their options.
Family safe after 24 hours stranded in Colorado mountains
TELLURIDE, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a family from Texas is safe after being stranded for more than 24 hours in the mountains of southwestern Colorado. San Miguel County sheriff's officials said in a statement the couple in their 30s and their 12-year-old daughter were driving a rental truck from El Paso to deliver furniture to Norwood. The man told authorities they became stuck in snow Monday morning after relying on a GPS for their route through the San Juan National Forest. They ran the engine and covered themselves in furniture blankets overnight. They tried to walk out Tuesday morning when they were spotted by an aircraft.
Injured Chicago police officer returns home for Christmas
A Chicago police officer left with serious brain injuries from a 1987 crash is back in the city for Christmas for the first time in years. Jim Crowley's squad car was hit by a drunk driver over 30 years ago in a crash that killed another police officer. Crowley uses a wheelchair and has required extensive care at facilities nationwide. His sister, Beth Carter, says it was her mission this year to bring him to Chicago for Christmas. He hadn't visited since 2003. She raised funds, rented a vehicle and drove him from where he's staying in Texas to Chicago.