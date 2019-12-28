Redrafted recreational marijuana petition re-filed

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Less than a week after withdrawing their petition, the group seeking to legalize recreational marijuana has re-filed to get the matter on the 2020 ballot.
New paperwork was filed Friday for State Question 807. Organizers redrafted the petition to ensure greater protections for the medical marijuana industry and its patients.
The measure would also allow certain people with previous marijuana convictions to be re-sentenced, or to have their criminal records expunged.
Meanwhile, a separate petition to decriminalize marijuana in Oklahoma was also filed Friday.
Once the petitions clear a review and challenge period, organizers will have 90 days to get the needed signatures to put the matter before voters.
