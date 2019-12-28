2019′s Toys for Tots Literacy Campaign nears end

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - There’s only a few days left to donate to this year’s Toys for Tots Literacy Campaign.
For the fourth year, the UPS Store on 2nd Street in Lawton is raising money to give books to local elementary students.
You can still help out, by donating either cash or books for the campaign.
One dollar buys one book and Yvonne Landmark, owner of the UPS store says the money raised stays in Lawton and promotes reading.
“The books go home with the kids, they don’t stay at the school libraries, they are sent home with the children to encourage reading at home and with family," said Landmark.
The Toys for Tots Literacy Program is an initiative of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation and The UPS Store.
They still need your help to reach their goal of 5,000 books for local children.
