TSET excited about FDA’s change to tobacco purchasing age

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The FDA officially raised the federal minimum age to purchase all tobacco products from 18 to 21.
This change came as part of a 1.4 trillion dollar spending package signed by President Trump.
Now that's it has passed federally, places selling tobacco products will need need to be in compliance immediately.
Originally, it stated that the FDA would have 6 months to make changes, but an update on the FDA website said it’s illegal to sell to any under 21 as of December 20th.
Sandy Foster, with TSET said this change in the minimum age to purchase tobacco was a surprise.
Seeing it change at Federal Level means instant change here in Oklahoma.
“Every place in Oklahoma should be compliant immediately. When it went into effect at the Federal Level, it went effect in Oklahoma,” said TSET Program Director Sandy Foster.
A vape shop manager in Lawton said the age group between 18 and just under 21 makes up a big portion of their clients, and she’s already turned many people away.
“People are totally not aware, it’s just total shock. Like I cant even be in here anymore what do you mean, and they could by it two days ago,” said Vapor 100 manager Krista Roth.
With the rules stating you can’t even enter the establishment until 21, Roth said she’s worried about employees at vape shops throughout the area.
“The actual clerks who are under 21 now, about them losing their jobs. That’s where my concern lies, the people who need this to earn a living,” said Roth.
Foster recognizes its tough to quit cold turkey... but there are resources to help.
“Once you are addicted to nicotine, it’s a very hard habit to break. I would actually refer them to the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline, 1-800-QUIT-NOW. It’s a great, free resource,” said Foster.
And while it may be tough for this age group now, Foster said not only will quitting improve their health down the line, but also keep other young adults from getting hooked in the first place.
“Three more years the brain gets to mature, they get to mature, so if we can keep them from being addicted even longer, then the chances are they will never become addicted to tobacco, they wont start using it," said Foster.
The FDA also says that more information regarding the policy changes will be available at a later date, but that is still to be determined.
Here is a link to the FDA website, and specifically the page they address the policy change - https://www.fda.gov/tobacco-products/compliance-enforcement-training/retail-sales-tobacco-products
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.