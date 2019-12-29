LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Through tonight, expect to see clearing conditions! Most if not all the rain showers are all off to the east and moving out of Oklahoma! Over the last 24 hours, we’ve received half an inch here in Lawton, 0.62″ in Duncan, 0.58″ in W.F. 0.71″ in Altus as well as 0.66″ up in Chickasha.
Starting off tomorrow morning, temperatures will start off in the mid 30s. While tomorrow may not a complete sunny day we’ll see a few mid level clouds to stick around! Overall partly cloudy with temperatures climbing into the upper 40s. Breezy conditions, winds out of the northwest at 15 to 25mph.
This entire upcoming week is expected to be calm, seasonable and dry! Starting off this week, Monday will start in the mid 20s and climb into the low 50s during the afternoon. Winds calm slightly, gusting out of the northwest at 10 to 20mph.
The rest of the week is trending dry with periods of sun and clouds, primarily in the mid 50s.
Have a great Saturday evening!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
