Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

WACO, Texas (AP) — Preseason All-America forward Lauren Cox is about to get back in the game for the sixth-ranked Baylor Lady Bears. Cox has been cleared to play after missing seven weeks with a right foot injury. The 6-foot-4 post went full speed at practice Saturday for the second day in a row. She hasn't played since Nov. 8. Baylor plays only its third game in December on Monday at home against Morehead State. That is the last game for the Lady Bears before opening Big 12 play at Oklahoma next weekend. They then have a trip to No. 1 UConn.