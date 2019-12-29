Lawton bar holds benefit for recent shooting victim

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -A Lawton bar is holding a benefit for Donna Bonds, a recent shooting victim.
We told you last week about a murder-suicide at the Family Dollar on Lee Boulevard. Police said a man identified as Ralph Odum shot and killed Bonds, before turning the gun on himself.
Thirsty’s Horseshoe is hosting a benefit for Bonds all day Saturday. 10% of all bar sales will be donated for her funeral and other expenses.
They’ll also be serving goulash for $2 donations.
Owner of Thirsty’s Horseshoe, Crystal Smith said Bonds was a good friend who visited often and always sat in the same spot.
“She holds a very special place in my heart. She’s given to us so we just want to give back to her and her family. Help them with her funeral cost, any expenses that they may not be able to pay," said Owner, Crystal Smith.
The benefit will be going on until 2 a.m at Thirsty’s Horseshoe located on 1103 South West Summit Avenue in Lawton.
