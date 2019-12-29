LPD confirms one death in Saturday crash

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department says one victim has died from their injuries after a Saturday afternoon crash in south Lawton.
The crash happened near 38th and Lee Blvd. around 4:35 p.m.
Officials say the crash happened after a silver Chevrolet Camaro was traveling westbound and left the roadway striking a power pole.
Cobe Ash, 20, and Kayden Williams, 19, were transported to the hospital after the crash. Williams later died of her injuries. Police say Ash is in stable condition.
Salas Urban Cantina will be holding a memorial fundraiser for Williams on January 7 from 4-8 p.m.
