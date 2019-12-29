Stephens County Humane Society looking for families to foster animals

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The holidays are perfect for spending time with loved ones, including the ones with tails!
The Stephens County Humane Society has a special event going on right now that will help dogs and cats enjoy the new year in a new space.
32 dogs and 28 cats are waiting to be picked up by a loving family for the new year.
“If you want to foster, we have an animal for you,” said Board of Directors, Kelly Nelson.
The mini vacation for the adoptable pets is much needed this coming holiday for several reasons.
“It can be a lot of fun, but it’s very important. It’s another way to support us, because we will learn, like I said, information. Then we get that information, we can market that animal on social media, just on our website, talk to people about the dog, and then hopefully it will get adopted," said Board of Directors, Patti Whitaker.
Whitaker said fostering over the holidays has never been easier.
“We will send them home with everything they need to be a perfect foster. We’ll send food, a crate if they need it, a bed, a leash, collar, everything. And hopefully they’ll be having guests over and they can show the animal off to their guest and maybe their guest will adopt the dog. But it’s just a great experience. These dogs are stressed here. Some of them have been here maybe two, three months and they need a break from the shelter and this is exactly what could help them,” said Whitaker.
Whitaker encourages first time fosters to bring the perfect pet home for a few days.
“Our staff will match them up. Of course, if you’ve got a cat at home and you want to foster, you need a dog that’s going to be cat-friendly. Our staff knows everything that can match them, and it should go really smoothly. It’s easy,” said Whitaker.
One pet ready to be picked up is this guy, Tino.
“This is Tino and he is a stray that was found by Duncan Animal Control and he was brought to the shelter and we would love to get him into a foster home for the holidays. He’s very calm. He loves treats. He knows sit and he is very gentle when he takes a treat. So, we’d like to get him into a home so we can learn more about him and find out what his needs are so that we can find the perfect, permanent home for him," said Nelson.
The Stephens County Humane Society will be open Sunday from 12- 2 p.m. Monday from 12-4 p.m. and Tuesday 8-12 p.m. Fosters can stop by the shelter then to pick up a pet, and then return it on January 2nd.
If you’re interested in fostering a dog or cat over the holiday, call the shelter at (580) 252-7387. You can learn more about fostering and adopting on their website, www.StephensCountyShelter.com.
