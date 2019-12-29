Stephens County Humane Society looking for families to foster animals

“We will send them home with everything they need to be a perfect foster. We’ll send food, a crate if they need it, a bed, a leash, collar, everything. And hopefully they’ll be having guests over and they can show the animal off to their guest and maybe their guest will adopt the dog. But it’s just a great experience. These dogs are stressed here. Some of them have been here maybe two, three months and they need a break from the shelter and this is exactly what could help them,” said Whitaker.