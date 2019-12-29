Three hospitalized after Cotton County crash

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Three people were hospitalized after a single vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Cotton County.
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, it happened around 6:15 p.m. on H.E. Bailey Turnpike, approximately four miles north of Walters.
A SUV with four people from Sheppard Air Force Bases inside was traveling westbound on H.E. Bailey Turnpike when the driver reportedly fell asleep and drove off the road on the right side before striking a concrete culvert.
Two passengers, a woman and a teenager, were taken to United Regional Hospital with arm, leg, and internal injuries.
The third passenger, also a teenager, was transported by Survival Flight to OU Medical Center and was admitted in serious condition with head, arm, leg and internal injuries. The third passenger is the only one who was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the SUV was not injured.
We will bring you updates about this crash as they become available.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.