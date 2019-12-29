UPDATE: OSBI releases statement on Stephens County Jail death

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - UPDATE:
The OSBI is investigating the death of a man who was in the custody of the Stephens County Jail.
According to Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney, Raymond Smith was arrested late Saturday afternoon by the Duncan Police Department on a traffic violation.
A couple of hours after being booked, he started to have issues with his health.
Smith was taken to Duncan Regional Hospital for treatment, but ultimately passed away Sunday morning.
The Oklahoma Medical Examiner is still working to determine a cause of death.
