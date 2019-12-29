Vehicle crash sends three to hospital near Indiahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -A Lawton man was hurt in a crash Saturday in Comanche County.
That happened on US 62 near Indiahoma.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Ram pick-up driven by a 27 year old Lawton man was headed eastbound on US 62 at a fast speed, lost control and crossed the center median colliding with a 2013 Yukon.
The driver of the Ram pick-up was transported by Kirks EMS to Comanche County Memorial Hospital with head and arm injuries.
The driver of the 2013 Yukon was also taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital with head, leg, and internal injuries as well as a passenger.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.