Cotton County home destroyed by fire

COTTON COUNTY, OK (TNN Texoma) - Cotton County house was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning on the eastern side of the county.
Firefighters from Walters, Hulen, Temple, Cox’s Store and Geronimo were sent to the scene around 9:30 a.m. located near the intersection of E 1780 and N 2680 about 5 miles south of the Comanche-Cotton County line off of Highway 65.
Smoke from the fire could be seen 10 miles away before crews arrived. By the time firefighters arrived the home was a total loss. A vehicle and other nearby machinery was also damaged by the flames.
One person was transported from the scene with injuries from the fire.
We have not yet learned the cause of the fire.
You can count on us to keep you updated as more information is released.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.