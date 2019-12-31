Duncan museum reduces admission for low-income families

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) -Families who receive SNAP benefits can now enjoy a day at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center for reduced admission prices. It's through a program called Museums for All, and the heritage center is only one of six museums in the state taking part.
Museums for All is a national program that offers those receiving food assistance free or reduced admission to more than 300 museums across the country.
“It’s an opportunity for the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center to really reach out to our community, to surrounding communities, I’d say even the state of Oklahoma,” said Edie Stewart, educational instructor at Center.
Schools from around the area bring their students for free field trips to the Heritage Center. This program allows people to visit the museum as a family.
“Most families don’t have the extra expendable money to pay for a day at a museum,” said Stewart. “But through this Museums for All program, we feel like families can come.”
CTHC Board Member Vicki Davison says this is something they’ve wanted to do for a long time.
“One of the goals of the heritage center’s board has always been to make sure that this center was affordable for everyone,” said Davison. “So we’re really excited about this new program. It’s going to good.”
To be eligible for the discount, Stewart says it’s as simple as presenting your EBT card and a valid ID. For that, the price of admission is 2 dollars rather than 6 dollars a person, for up to 4 people.
“This gives the CTHC a chance to give back to our community by being more inclusive, but we also receive something back by having new groups of people coming to visit us, and being able to experience museum with them,” said Stewart.
The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 to 5, and Sundays from 1 to 5.
