First Alert Forecast: Ending 2019 with clear & chilly conditions

Happy NYE Texoma. To end out 2019, we’re looking to have clear but chilly conditions this evening. Temperatures by 6PM in the upper 40s, low 40s by 8PM, upper 30s after 10PM and if you’re headed out this evening for any New Years Eve Celebrations, temperatures at midnight are looking to be near 34°. Light southwest winds all evening at 5 to 10mph.
As we ring in the New Year, we’ll see temperatures starting off in the upper 20s to low 30s. By lunchtime, temperatures will rise into the low 50s with afternoon highs nearing 58°. Mostly sunny skies expected but it will be very breezy tomorrow! South to southwest winds at 15 to 30mph.
Clouds build into Thursday, trending mostly cloudy during the day. Starting off the day will be more mild, nearing 40°. Winds will still be breezy, thanks to a passing cold front, now out of the northwest at 15 to 25mph. Afternoon highs climbing to the upper 50s, once again. That cold front could spark a few isolated light rain showers in northern Texoma late Thursday into early Friday. There could also be a few flurries along I-40 if temperatures drop to freezing, but as of right now temperatures look to stay a couple of degrees above that.
Friday will be close to that freezing mark, temps near 34°. Friday will start off mostly cloudy but will trend mostly sunny during the afternoon. We will begin to see the colder air take over on Friday as high temperatures drop into the lower 50s. Winds will hold out of the northwest at 15-25mph with gusts to around 30mph.
Work the weekend, expect sunny conditions, warming temps and lighter winds. Saturday highs are looking to be in the mid 50s and Sunday climbing to near 60°.
Another cold front looks to arrive early next week, temperatures starting off in the upper 50s for Monday but then dropping to the low 50s by Tuesday.
Have a great but safe New Years Eve!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
