First Alert Forecast: Ending 2019 with clear & chilly conditions

Clouds build into Thursday, trending mostly cloudy during the day. Starting off the day will be more mild, nearing 40°. Winds will still be breezy, thanks to a passing cold front, now out of the northwest at 15 to 25mph. Afternoon highs climbing to the upper 50s, once again. That cold front could spark a few isolated light rain showers in northern Texoma late Thursday into early Friday. There could also be a few flurries along I-40 if temperatures drop to freezing, but as of right now temperatures look to stay a couple of degrees above that.