LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
It’s another clear and quiet morning all throughout Texoma with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 20s. This afternoon more sunshine is expected along with temperatures in the mid 50s. If you are headed out for any New Year’s Eve plans make sure to have the heavy coat with you, as temperatures around midnight will be in the upper 30s.
Tomorrow we will start the new year off with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid 50s. Winds will pick up substantially tomorrow out of the south to southwest at 15-25mph with gusts into the 30s.
Stronger winds will last through Thursday as another cold front moves into Texoma. That cold front could spark a few isolated light rain showers in northern Texoma late Thursday into early Friday. There could also be a few flurries along I-40 if temperatures drop to freezing, but as of right now temperatures look to stay a couple of degrees above that. Highs Thursday afternoon will be in the upper 50s.
We will begin to see the colder air take over on Friday as high temperatures drop into the lower 50s. Winds will hold out of the northwest at 15-25mph with gusts to around 30mph.
This weekend will be very nice with lots of sunshine. Temperatures on Saturday will top out in the mid 50s while highs on Sunday top out around 60.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
