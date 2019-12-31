Florida man crashes into bar to steal Dr. Pepper, deputies say

Florida man crashes into bar to steal Dr. Pepper, deputies say
Gavin Lee is accused of crashing his pickup into a bar and stealing a Dr. Pepper. (Source: Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Smith | December 31, 2019 at 9:15 AM CST - Updated December 31 at 12:35 PM

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (Gray News) - It didn’t matter that Re-Rack Sports Bar was closed when Gavin Lee arrived Friday morning.

Deputies in Bay County said Lee wanted a Dr. Pepper and he wasn’t going to be denied. Lee allegedly rammed his Ford F-250 into the business’ front window, then climbed inside.

Once inside, he dug into a cooler and satisfied his craving for Dr. Pepper, deputies said.

Authorities told WMBB that Lee didn’t immediately flee. Instead, he reportedly sat at a table and finished his soda.

Investigators said Lee had a handgun in his pocket when they found him, so he’s facing an armed burglary charge.

Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.