Marlow Fire Department conducts grass fire training

MARLOW, Okla. (TNN) - If you saw smoke northeast of Duncan Tuesday, there’s no need to worry. The Marlow Fire Department was out doing grass fire training.
The Marlow Fire Department says the owner of the property approached them to see if they would like to use the land for training.
They took the owner up on the offer, and used the land to get new firefighters used to working on brush trucks, and to give those who have been in the department a while a refresher ahead of peak grass fire season.
