Diamondback HOG Chapter takes annual New Year’s Day ride through refuge

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Several motorcyclists in Lawton kicked off the new year with a ride through the Wichita Mountain Wildlife Refuge.
The Diamondback HOG Chapter’s Annual New Year’s Day Ride happened today at 10:30 Wednesday morning.
The group ended up at Anne's Country Kitchen for brunch.
Everyone met up at the Diamondback Harley-Davidson parking lot at 10:00 before taking off.
The chapter adds up all the miles they ride throughout the year, and this is their first ride of the year.
“The Hog chapter members are representatives of the dealership. We act as emissaries promoting Harley and motorcycle safety, and stuff like that," said Chuck Dean, Assistant Director of local Hog Chapter
The Hogs organization has been around for over 50 years.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.