Duncan cafe, nonprofit partnership uses local produce for healthy meals

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A Duncan cafe and a nonprofit are partnering to bring healthy and delicious meals to the community using locally grown produce.
It all started when the garden manager with Think Ability reached out to the owner of The Swing Station Cafe, asking if she could use their locally grown vegetables from their farmers market. The garden is run by Think Ability employees, individuals of all ages with intellectual disabilities.
“I wanted to try to figure out a way that our produce could get into the hands of more people, so we kind of started this concept of doing farm-to-table through the restaurants,” said Sheila DeCarlo, Think Ability garden manager & produce coordinator.
It has now become a full-fledged partnership that will help The Swing Station Cafe incorporate even more keto and vegan friendly meals to customers.
“So instead of buying it from another source that they might have it trucked in, they’re going to be buying it from right here, locally, fresh, picked that day and then brought to them,” said DeCarlo.
Brooke Secoy, owner of Butterfield Mercantile and The Swing Station Cafe, said the partnership also ties with her mission to shop local.
“Well, we try to use the freshest ingredients possible,” said Secoy. “Not only is that good for our customers, I’m feeding my customers what I would feed my family, and that’s going to be fresh, local, something that’s in season, but we’re also supporting our local businesses and our local economy.”
Secoy said her new menu in 2020 will be largely based on Think Ability’s produce.
“We’ve added a lot of fresh, in-house made aioli sauces. We’re doing some vegan sandwiches that are going to feature almost everything grown from Think Ability," said Secoy. "We have some new vegan wraps coming up. A lot of new, different salads that we can utilize, like the in season produce. I’m excited. I’m looking forward to it.”
The Swing Station Cafe will be start serving their new menu after the new year. It be open January 2-3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
