Duncan senior center hosts early New Year’s Eve party

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The Douglass Senior Center in Duncan hosted a New Year’s Eve party a little early for seniors Tuesday.
That took place from 12:00 to 3:00 in the afternoon.
The mixer gave seniors there a chance to not only mingle and dance, but listen to live music and play games like bingo and corn hole, something the center’s executive director says they may not get the chance to take part in at midnight.
“Normally my seniors are transported over here to Douglass, so I know that at night time they are not able to go to any activities, so I wanted them to have fun and engage in the community, so we decided to have something where they could come and participate," said Shannon Hall Sanders, executive director of the Douglass Senior Center.
The center was built back in the 1930′s and offers daily programs for seniors including exercises and jam fests on Tuesdays.
This is the first New Year's Eve mixer they've held.
If you'd like to help the center, you can give money donations or come out to talk with the seniors.
You can find the center on Facebook.
