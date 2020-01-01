First Alert Forecast:

With the increased cloud cover, tomorrow will be slightly cooler. Temperatures only reaching the mid to upper 50s. Winds will shift from the south to the northwest by mid afternoon, still breezy but not as bad, 10 to 20mph with a few gusts up to 25mph. We are tracking a very low chance of isolated light rain chances late tomorrow night and early Friday morning. A cold front will move in out of the northwest and interact with a little moisture that builds in during the day. This will leave rain chances in the forecast for northern and northwestern Texoma through early Friday morning.