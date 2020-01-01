First Alert Forecast:

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
We’ve already seen a few clouds starting to increase as the afternoon has progressed. For tonight, expect much of the same, increasing clouds with winds remaining breezy! Gusts up to 30mph until 9PM then afterwards winds will calm only at 10 to 20mph, out of the south.
With the increased cloud cover, tomorrow will be slightly cooler. Temperatures only reaching the mid to upper 50s. Winds will shift from the south to the northwest by mid afternoon, still breezy but not as bad, 10 to 20mph with a few gusts up to 25mph. We are tracking a very low chance of isolated light rain chances late tomorrow night and early Friday morning. A cold front will move in out of the northwest and interact with a little moisture that builds in during the day. This will leave rain chances in the forecast for northern and northwestern Texoma through early Friday morning.
Friday morning will start out in the mid 30s and mostly cloudy. As the day goes on, we’ll see clouds taper off with highs reaching the low 50s. Northwest winds at 15 to 25mph.
Lots of sunshine on tap for the weekend! Saturday will be sunny and highs nearing the upper 50s. That sunshine will continue into Sunday. Sunday afternoon temperatures will be in the lower 60s.
Another front looks to push in Monday and Tuesday of next week and drop temperatures back into the mid to lower 50s.
Rain chances will remain out of the forecast for now but increasing clouds expected for next Wednesday later in the day. Highs in the mid 50s.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
