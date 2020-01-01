We are starting off the year on a cooler note with most places in the 30s under clear skies. As we go through the rest of the morning cloud cover will begin to build into our far southeastern counties, and slowly work its way northward towards the Red River. This cloud cover will keep temperatures a little cooler to the south, with most places in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Here in central and western Texoma temperatures will top out in the low to mid 60s.