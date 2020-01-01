LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Happy new year Texoma!
We are starting off the year on a cooler note with most places in the 30s under clear skies. As we go through the rest of the morning cloud cover will begin to build into our far southeastern counties, and slowly work its way northward towards the Red River. This cloud cover will keep temperatures a little cooler to the south, with most places in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Here in central and western Texoma temperatures will top out in the low to mid 60s.
Tomorrow temperatures will be a little cooler due to increased cloud cover and winds shifting to the northwest. Wind speeds will be at 15-25mph with gusts up to 30mph. This will help keep high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. We are tracking a very low chance of isolated light rain chances late tomorrow night and early Friday morning. A cold front will move in out of the northwest and interact with a little moisture that builds in during the day. This will leave rain chances in the forecast for northern and northwestern Texoma through early Friday morning.
Friday afternoon will be much cooler compared to today with temperatures in the lower 50s. Don’t worry though, heat will rebuild and help temperatures increase into the upper 50s to lower 60s on Saturday. Lots of sunshine will present as well, and that sunshine will continue into Sunday. Sunday afternoon temperatures will be in the lower 60s.
Monday and Tuesday next week another front looks to push in and drop temperatures back into the lower 50s. Rain chances will remain out of the forecast for now.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
