Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — J.J. Watt has been added to Houston's active roster ahead of the Texans playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. Watt, who tore a pectoral muscle in October, returned to practice on Dec. 24 and was activated to the roster from the injured reserve on Tuesday. The Texans host the Bills on Saturday afternoon.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Sam Ehlinger passed for three touchdowns and ran for another as Texas rolled over No. 12 Utah in the Alamo Bowl 38-10. The Longhorns excised the frustrations of a disappointing regular season with a dominant win over a Utes team that just missed a chance at the College Football Playoff. The Longhorns ran for 231 yards against the nation's No. 1 rush defense. Texas coach Tom Herman improved to 4-0 in his career in bowl games. His three wins at Texas came with the Longhorns the underdog each time.
HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden had 35 points in his return after missing the last game with an injury to lead the Houston Rockets to a 130-104 win over the Denver Nuggets. The Rockets were back to full strength after Harden missed his first game of the season because of a sprained right toe in a loss to New Orleans on Sunday. Clint Capela (bruised heel) and Russell Westbrook (load management) also returned on Tuesday after sitting out on Sunday in the 127-112 defeat.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 24 points and the San Antonio Spurs escaped with a 117-113 overtime victory over the short-handed Golden State Warriors. Dejounte Murray scored seven of his 15 points in overtime, and San Antonio won its eighth in 13 games. LaMarcus Aldridge added 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Patty Mills had 18 points. Alec Burks had 28 points and Glenn Robinson III added 25, including 15 in the first quarter, for Golden State. The Warriors were without starters D’Angelo Russell and Willie Cauley-Stein. Draymond Green had 10 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in 36 minutes.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer says suffering through 11 losses two seasons has given him a healthy perspective as the Bears prepare for their Sugar Bowl showdown against established SEC power Georgia. The No. 8 Bears face the No. 5 Bulldogs on Wednesday night in what has the air of a consolation game for two 11-win teams coming off losses in their conference championships. Yet players on both teams sound motivated. It's just Baylor's second Sugar Bowl in program history. It's Georgia's second Sugar Bowl in a row, but the Bulldogs want redemption for a loss to Texas last year.
UNDATED (AP) — No. 8 Baylor is going for its first 12-win season when it plays fifth-ranked Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. Baylor was a 1-11 team just three seasons ago. Georgia has won at least 11 games in each of the past three seasons and is back in the Sugar Bowl for a second straight year. For the Bulldogs, the Sugar Bowl has been a consolation prize after losing the SEC Championship game two seasons running. But Georgia players say they want to send seniors out as winners this time after last year's Sugar Bowl loss to Texas.
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Stars host the Nashville Predators on New Year's Day at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in a Texas-sized NHL Winter Classic. It will be the first outdoor game for both teams. With more than 84,000 fans expected, it is set to be the second most-attended game in NHL history. The stadium is best known as the site for the annual college football rivalry game between Oklahoma and Texas. The Dallas Cowboys also played at the stadium during their first 12 seasons, from 1960 to 1971.