LPD investigating east Lawton shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police have confirmed that one person was shot at an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.
That happened shortly after 4:00 at the Stone Ridge Apartments near Flower Mound and Gore Boulevard.
Lawton police say the victim is at a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
At this time, police haven't said who or how many suspects they are looking for in connection to the shooting.
Our reporter at the scene said he saw at least three shell casings in the parking lot.
