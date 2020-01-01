LPD proud of 2019 Crime Stoppers success

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Police say their Crime Stoppers program was a success in 2019 and they’re hoping to build on that to make it even better in the new year.
There were more than 460 tips given to the Crime Stoppers in 2019, the majority of which came through their website or their brand-new app. They used those tips to arrest more than 80 people, giving the community $7,100 in reward money and seizing $927,670 in drugs.
Detective Brad DeLozier with the Lawton Police Department said the tips are a great asset for the department. He said they are unable to have officers everywhere at once, so they rely on the community to help be their eyes and ears. But the Crime Stoppers program is even more important for the people who call southwest Oklahoma home.
"People don’t understand, it’s not about snitching or tattle telling. It’s about having the moral courage to step up and do the right thing. There are victims out there of rapes and robberies. There have been losses of life this year in homicides and there are families out there grieving and the suspects are still at large. When we get them captured, it’s closure for them,” DeLozier said.
DeLozier said he’s thankful for everyone who has submitted a tip, as well as the City of Lawton and the police department for keeping the program funded. He said going into 2020, he hopes they’re able to build off the big changes they made last year.
"We kind of changed things up a little bit partnering with Anderson Software and our 355 info app. Ninety percent of our tips come in online or through that mobile app now. We still receive 10 percent through that 355 info line but we still want to continue to build on that platform and make it easier to continue to stay anonymous no matter what,” DeLozier said.
DeLozier said if anyone is interested in helping with Crime Stoppers, the program operates as a non-profit and they are always in need of funding. Also, if anyone has any information about a crime, he encourages them to report it through the Crime Stoppers app. You will remain anonymous and can receive a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest.
