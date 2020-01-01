New Year’s Eve brings increased police presence

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lots of people will be out and about celebrating New Year’s Eve and law enforcement officers want to remind them not to drink and drive.
"You have a cell phone, you have family, you have Uber, you have a taxi, just don’t put yourself in that position. And if you do go somewhere and you’re not going to be able to stay, just don’t drink. Don’t put yourself in that position,” said Trooper Jake Mackey.
Sergeant Timothy Jenkins with the Lawton Police Department said if you’re out and about tonight, even if you’re not drinking, you need to be paying extra close attention.
"Watch everybody to your left and right and the people behind you. Make sure you’re giving proper stopping distance and that you yourself are following the law, not speeding or making improper turns. But definitely watch the surroundings and other drivers. If you see somebody driving impaired or you believe to be impaired, call it in and let us know so we can make contact with the vehicle and see what’s going on with the driver,” Jenkins said.
Because of the number of people out celebrating tonight, there will be an increased police presence all across southwest Oklahoma. And they’re not just looking for drunk drivers.
"We get a lot of calls like people are popping fireworks, which is illegal as well. Then there’s also the impaired driver calls, people leaving bars or restaurants, we get those calls. Then with the added element of having a New Year’s celebration as well, we just want everybody to be able to celebrate and then wake up tomorrow and still have their family and friends,” Jenkins said.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.