FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: A weak front will bring in slightly cooler air tomorrow.

North winds will become breezy Sunday and Monday but only slightly cooler air is expected to move in for early next week. Highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows around 30. Temperatures will warm up by Wednesday into Thursday with gusty south winds and at least elevated wildfire danger. Looking long range: a push of much colder air may move into Texoma sometime around the 13th through the 16th of this month. We’ll keep an eye on that!