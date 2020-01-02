FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: A weak front will bring in slightly cooler air tomorrow.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Slightly cooler temperatures will be around tomorrow but overall, a nice pattern will continue into next week.
Increasing clouds this evening with a slight chance of a stray shower late tonight into tomorrow morning. A cold front is moving through and winds will increase out of the north tonight and lighten up tomorrow afternoon. Lows in the mid to upper 30s and highs in the mid 50s tomorrow. Expect lots of sunshine and a nice weekend with highs in the 50s to around 60.
North winds will become breezy Sunday and Monday but only slightly cooler air is expected to move in for early next week. Highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows around 30. Temperatures will warm up by Wednesday into Thursday with gusty south winds and at least elevated wildfire danger. Looking long range: a push of much colder air may move into Texoma sometime around the 13th through the 16th of this month. We’ll keep an eye on that!
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
