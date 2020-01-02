We are tracking a cold front that is moving through the viewing area, which is bringing in cloud cover and a few very low end rain chances. Precipitation should stay as drizzle, but we could see a few light to moderate showers develop. Counties off to the northwest this morning, and then the southeast later today have the best chance of seeing this precipitation. High temperatures today will top out in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Any chance for lingering rain showers will clear during the early morning hours tomorrow.