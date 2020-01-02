LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
We are tracking a cold front that is moving through the viewing area, which is bringing in cloud cover and a few very low end rain chances. Precipitation should stay as drizzle, but we could see a few light to moderate showers develop. Counties off to the northwest this morning, and then the southeast later today have the best chance of seeing this precipitation. High temperatures today will top out in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Any chance for lingering rain showers will clear during the early morning hours tomorrow.
Friday afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid 50s. Conditions will be very breezy tomorrow with winds out of the northwest at 10-20mph and gusts up to 30mph. Cloud cover will move out by late morning, and give way for lots of sunshine tomorrow afternoon.
Saturday and Sunday look like two very nice days with temperatures in the lower 60s under sunny skies. Make sure to get outside and enjoy the weather.
Next week temperatures will slowly drop back into the mid 50s due to winds out of the north. Those northerly winds will be quick to turn to the south on Wednesday, and speeds will increase to 15-30mph. That will move more moisture back into Texoma, which in return could spark a few rain chances in the bonus forecast.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
