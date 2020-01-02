Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — George Pickens caught 12 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown, and No. 5 Georgia defeated eighth-ranked Baylor 26-14 in the Sugar Bowl. Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer was knocked out of the game in the fourth quarter when the back of his head appeared to hit hard on the turf as he was taken down by two defenders along the sideline. Brewer was coming back from a concussion in the Big 12 title game on Dec. 7. Georgia's Jake Fromm passed for 250 yards and two TDs.
HOUSTON (AP) — Ask almost anyone about Deshaun Watson and the first thing they'll say is that he's a winner. The Houston Texans quarterback won a state title in high school, a national championship at Clemson and helped the Texans win the AFC South this season. But he's looking for his first playoff win on Saturday against Buffalo after struggling in a first-round loss last season.
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas overcame an early two-goal deficit with four goals in a span of less than eight minutes to beat the Nashville Predators 4-2 in the NHL Winter Classic. The game was played before 85,630 fans at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas. It was the second-largest crowd ever for an NHL game. Alexander Radulov scored the tiebreaking goal on a one-timer with just under 15 minutes left. Dallas has won three games in a row. The Predators have lost their past three.
UNDATED (AP) — Tom Brady and the New England Patriots aren't getting their usual week to rest, relax and recharge ahead of the NFL playoffs. The Patriots are playing on wild-card weekend for the first time since 2009. The two teams that earned first-round byes this season are the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Patriots host the Tennessee Titans on Saturday in the wild-card round. And the Houston Texans host the Buffalo Bills in the other game. The Ravens own the top seed for the first time and the Chiefs get their second straight first-round bye.
DALLAS (AP) — Outdoor hockey in Texas is quite the hit. The Dallas Stars rallied to beat the Nashville Predators in the NHL's Winter Classic at Cotton Bowl Stadium. The historic venue on the Texas state fairgrounds was famous for college football on New Year's Day for decades. But 85,630 fans filled it on the holiday for the first hockey game. Getting tickets was a no-brainer for many fans as soon as it was announced a year ago. Stars fan Ryan Clare says, “When are you going to something like this in Texas ever again?”
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State has hired Tim Beck as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach to complete a revamp of Dave Doeren’s coaching staff after a four-win season. Beck had spent the past three seasons as offensive coordinator at Texas. He was demoted from coordinator to quarterbacks coach as part of a staff shakeup after the regular-season finale and before the Longhorns’ Alamo Bowl victory over Utah. Beck and Doeren coached together at Kansas in 2005. The Wolfpack staff changes include Kurt Roper taking over as running backs coach as well as the arrival of Brian Mitchell and Joe DeForest as defensive assistant coaches.
DALLAS (AP) — Isiaha Mike had 24 points as SMU beat South Florida 82-64 in their first American Athletic Conference game of the season. Tyson Jolly had 14 points and six rebounds for SMU. Kendric Davis added 12 points and 10 assists, and Emmanuel Bandoumel had 12 points. SMU posted a season-high 24 assists. The Mustangs opened the second half on a 12-3 run to extend their lead to 25 points. Laquincy Rideau had 14 points and six rebounds for the Bulls. Xavier Castaneda added 10 points, and Michael Durr had eight rebounds.