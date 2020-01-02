Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. CST

AP-US-TEXAS-GIRL-LIFE-SUPPORT-
Texas judge: Hospital can remove baby from life support
DALLAS (AP) — A Texas judge has sided with a Fort Worth hospital that plans to remove an 11-month-old girl from life support against her mother's wishes. The mother of Tinslee Lewis had asked Judge Sandee Bryan Marion to issue an injunction in Tarrant County district court to ensure the Cook Children's Medical Center doesn't take the baby off life support. But Lewis ruled Thursday in favor of the hospital. Doctors say Tinslee's condition will never improve and that even changing Tinslee's diaper causes her pain. Her mother said the decision to remove Tinslee from life support should be hers to make. She will appeal the decision.
ELECTION 2020-CASTRO
Democrat Julián Castro drops out of 2020 presidential race
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Former Obama housing secretary Julián Castro is ending his run for president. Castro's announcement Thursday comes after he failed to garner enough support or donations to make the recent Democratic presidential debates. The former San Antonio mayor languished around 1% in polls and lagged behind his 2020 rivals in fundraising. Castro was the only Latino candidate in the field and one of the biggest voices on immigration. Castro says he's “proud of the campaign" he ran. He says he and his supporters have “shaped the conversation on so many important issues." Castro had warned supporters that failing to make the November debate stage would spell the end of his campaign.
WOMAN KILLED-STRAY BULLET
Houston woman ringing in new year killed by stray bullet
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a woman ringing in the new year was fatally shot by a stray bullet outside her Houston home. The Harris County Sheriff's Office said 61-year-old Philippa Ashford died after being shot at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. The sheriff's department said it appears she may have been struck by celebratory gunfire from outside her immediate neighborhood. The agency said her family and neighbors were discharging fireworks in their cul-de-sac when she called out that she'd been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
AP-US-TEXAS-FATAL-NIGHTCLUB-SHOOTING
2 killed in shooting at Texas nightclub; suspect sought
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas say they're searching for a suspect after two men were fatally shot during a fight inside a Lubbock nightclub early New Year's Day. Police say 17-year-old Garyontae Shephard and 24-year-old Dedrick Traylor were killed. Police say officers responding to Level Nightclub just before 2 a.m. Wednesday found Shephard in the street in front of the nightclub and Traylor inside. They died at a hospital. Police say Traylor and the suspect had a physical altercation in the club when the suspect shot him, while Shephard was shot while running from the scene.
POLICE SHOOTING-TEMPLE
Report: Texas man not armed when killed by police officer
TEMPLE, Texas (AP) — A report that police in Temple, Texas, filed with the state's attorney general says a man who was fatally shot last month by an officer didn't have a weapon. Police have released little information since the Dec. 2 shooting in Temple, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) northeast of Austin. Police have said Officer Carmen DeCruz fatally shot 28-year-old Michael Dean but haven't said what led DeCruz to open fire. According to the Temple Daily Telegram, the report was filed Monday with the Texas attorney general's office, which compiles information on officer-involved shootings across the state. The report gives basic information but doesn't provide a narrative.
ACTRESS-MURDER CHARGE
`Captain America' actress charged with killing mom in Kansas
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — An actress who had a small role in the movie “Captain America: The First Avenger" is accused of fatally stabbing her mother inside a suburban Kansas City home. The Kansas City Star reports that 38-year-old Mollie Fitzgerald was arrested Tuesday by police in Olathe, Kansas. She's charged with second-degree murder in the death of 68-year-old Patricia “Tee” Fitzgerald. Authorities say she was found dead on Dec. 20 inside her Olathe home. A relative says Patricia Fitzgerald was in the process of moving back to the Kansas City area after living in the Houston area for several decades.
CHURCH SHOOTING-TEXAS
Minister: Texas gunman grew angry in past over cash requests
DALLAS (AP) — The man who fatally shot two people at a Texas church before a congregant shot and killed him was ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial in 2012. Keith Thomas Kinnunen was eventually deemed competent for trial on those charges and others, but the charges were reduced to misdemeanors to which he ultimately pleaded guilty. It's unclear if his lengthy criminal record and psychological history would have barred him from legally buying the gun he used in Sunday's attack at the church in the town of White Settlement. An ex-wife told The Associated Press on Tuesday that by the end of her six-year marriage to Kinnunen, he was “really disturbed.”
PLANE CRASH-TWO KILLED
Victims of Johnson County plane crash identified
An investigation continues after a small plane crashed during takeoff from an airport near Kansas City, killing the pilot and a passenger. The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the victims as the pilot, 48-year-old Jonathan J. Vannatta of Maumelle, Arkansas, and 43-year-old passenger Darcy L. Matthews of Belton, Texas. The Federal Aviation Administration registry lists Vannatta as co-owner of the plane. The accident happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday at Johnson County Executive Airport. The plane was on fire when emergency responders arrived. FAA spokesman Tony Molinaro says the single-engine Mooney M20S crashed "under unknown circumstances" shortly after departing from the airport.
BC-US-NEWTOWN-SHOOTINGS-INFOWARS
Judge orders Alex Jones to pay $100,000 in Sandy Hook case
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $100,000 in another court setback over the Infowars host. Jones is being sued for defamation in Texas by the parents of a 6-year-old who was among the 20 children and six adults killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. Jones used his show to promote falsehoods that the attack was a hoax. Judge Scott Jenkins ruled that Jones purposefully ignored previous orders to provide materials that would move along the lawsuit. An attorney for Jones did not immediately comment Tuesday. Jenkins' orders were first reported by The Daily Beast.
TEXAS DEPUTY KILLED
Texas deputy fatally shot during during traffic stop
CARTHAGE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a man who fled after fatally shooting a sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop in East Texas early Tuesday was later arrested in Louisiana and charged with capital murder. An official with the Panola County sheriff's office says Deputy Chris Dickerson died after being shot numerous times. The 28-year-old had been with the sheriff's office for eight years. Authorities say 47-year-old Gregory Newson of Shreveport was arrested about an hour later following a high speed police chase in Louisiana. Panola County is located on the Texas border with Louisiana.