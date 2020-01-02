Manhunt underway on Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge for Norman homicide suspect

WMWR, Okla. (TNN) - UPDATE: We’ve been able to confirm the suspect’s name as Christopher Trent.
We’ve also been able to confirm with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections that Trent is currently under probation and parole supervision.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Authorities have closed the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge as they search for a suspect in the death of a Norman child.
Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed the situation in the early morning hours of Thursday.
Officials with the OHP, Comanche County Sheriff’s Department, Norman Police Department and Wildlife Refuge are involved in a search on the ground along with a state helicopter which is using infrared to search for the unnamed suspect.
The suspect’s vehicle was found in the refuge around 8 p.m. on Wednesday night.
We will have updates on this developing story as they become available.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.