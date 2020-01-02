Miss Oklahoma Teen USA 2020 from Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Miss Oklahoma Teen USA Pageant has been going on for over 30 years and this is the first time a winner has been crowned from Lawton!
“It’s absolutely insane to say I’m Miss Oklahoma Teen USA 2020. I use to dream about 2020 and now here I am as the 2020 title holder for Oklahoma," said Danika Christopherson.
Danika Christopherson is 18 years old and a Freshman at Cameron University.
She got started in pageants four years ago when she competed in The Miss Oklahoma Teen USA Pageant for the first time. She was crowned first runner up last year.
“I left the Grand Casino in Shawnee on a high because I had never placed that high in a state pageant before, and it truly is a big deal to even be first runner up and then now to hold the title Miss Oklahoma Teen USA, and head to Miss Teen USA soon is mind blowing, and I still don’t think it’s registered in my mind, but hopefully it will soon," said Christopherson.
As part of her platform she wants to speak with young kids about how to use social media in a positive light to help prevent cyber bullying, something Danika had once fallen victim to.
She said the journey getting to where she is was not always easy.
“Everyone has a story and that’s really a message I want to tell the young students as well, because looking up to these beauty queens, were not all perfect, we have flaws, but once you hone in on what you are strong at, doing that is when you really become yourself," Christopherson.
Danika said she is thankful for all the support she has been given, especially from her mom who is her biggest inspiration and the reason why she got started in pageants.
“I hope she can look back and realize that everything I may have said, or what I have done for both my children, is that I have been a good role model and she can take at least half of what I have given her, and make her world wonderful. I want the best. I want the world to see how wonderful she is and the light that shines around her is not just the sparkly tiara, but the light in her heart that comes out because she’s so caring," said Amy Harris.
Danika said she is excited to compete in Miss Teen USA next and build connections with women across the U.S.
