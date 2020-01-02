Miss Oklahoma Teen USA 2020 from Lawton

“I hope she can look back and realize that everything I may have said, or what I have done for both my children, is that I have been a good role model and she can take at least half of what I have given her, and make her world wonderful. I want the best. I want the world to see how wonderful she is and the light that shines around her is not just the sparkly tiara, but the light in her heart that comes out because she’s so caring," said Amy Harris.