FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: lots of sun and mostly above average highs into early next week.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A quiet pattern will continue into next week with just a couple of cold fronts to get through.
Clear and chilly tonight with lighter winds and lows in the low 30s. Sunny skies all weekend and comfortable highs in the mid 50s tomorrow and upper 50s on Sunday. On Sunday, winds will increase out of the northeast. Slightly cooler air will move in early next week and highs will drop into the low 50s by Tuesday but skies will remain sunny.
On Wednesday & Thursday, gusty south winds will develop ahead of our next storm system and cold front. These stronger winds will lead to an increase of wildfire danger in Texoma due to the dry conditions. Highs will reach the upper 50s Wednesday and 60s on Thursday, despite more cloudcover.
A cold front will keep rain chances to our east on Thursday but a few showers are possible Friday as highs cool off into the low 50s.
Have a great Friday & weekend!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.