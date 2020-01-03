LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
It will be a cloudy start to the day with even a little drizzle mixed in for a few areas. The cloud cover will begin to move out before lunchtime, and then by mid afternoon mostly sunny skies are expected throughout Texoma. High temperatures today will be in the mid 50s. Winds out of the north to northwest will make conditions a little breezy. If you are headed out the door for any Friday evening plans make sure to dress warmer, because after 8pm temperatures will be nearing the 30s.
Tomorrow and Sunday will still be two beautiful days with lots of sunshine. The temperatures are trending a little cooler in the mid to upper 50s, but that shouldn't keep you from enjoying the clear conditions. Winds will be lighter on Saturday, but then really pick up on Sunday out of the the north at 15-25mph.
Next Monday and Tuesday will also be nice days with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will stay light both days as well, but once we get into Wednesday winds look to increase drastically. Throughout the day Wednesday winds will pick up out of the south at 20-30mph with gusts into the 40s. The southerly winds will help warm temperatures into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Another low pressure system will move close to Texoma on Thursday bringing us increased cloud cover. Right now rain chances will remain out of the forecast as the bulk of the activity looks to stay easy of I-35.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
