Next Monday and Tuesday will also be nice days with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will stay light both days as well, but once we get into Wednesday winds look to increase drastically. Throughout the day Wednesday winds will pick up out of the south at 20-30mph with gusts into the 40s. The southerly winds will help warm temperatures into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Another low pressure system will move close to Texoma on Thursday bringing us increased cloud cover. Right now rain chances will remain out of the forecast as the bulk of the activity looks to stay easy of I-35.