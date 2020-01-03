Identity released of man arrested after running from LPD

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We’re learning more about the man arrested this week after a foot chase near 52nd and Rogers Lane.
On Monday, police arrested 35-year-old Justin Caddo after he was spotted driving a motorcycle an officer described as suspicious.
The officer tried to speak with Caddo as he walked away from the bike, but the man took off running. An officer hurt his knee during the chase,
He was caught, and police found that the motorcycle had been stolen.
Caddo is now charged with several crimes, including obstructing an officer and unauthorized use of a vehicle, but he’s also facing additional punishment due to the chase.
In 2013, Caddo was given a 10-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to owning a firearm after a felony conviction.
Because of this week’s chase, and other crimes from earlier December, authorities filed to revoke that suspension for probation violation.
