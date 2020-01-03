Man arrested after breaking into Lawton home, fighting officers

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Police say a Lawton man was arrested after breaking into a home and fighting with officers, all while eating ice cream.
They say 35-year-old Renell Weathers forced his way into a home on southwest Jefferson while its owner was out.
When officers entered the home, they found Weathers inside eating ice cream. They told him to stop but he refused, prompting them to put him in handcuffs.
Weathers was arrested and taken to the city jail, but police say he was combative the entire time.
They say he struggled with officers, punching and biting at anyone who came close to him.
Weathers is charged with second degree burglary and two counts of assault of a police officer.
He’s being held on a $25,000 bond.
