Man gets away after chase with Comanche Co. sheriff’s deputy

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man is on the run following a chase with a Comanche County sheriff’s deputy Thursday evening.
It started a little after 7:00 p.m. when the deputy tried to stop a pickup truck that was leaving a home that had recently been burglarized. The driver would not stop and eventually drove into a sod field in between Bishop Road and Lee Boulevard near I-44.
Deputies arrested a woman in the pickup, but say a man took off running. As the search began for him, the pickup truck caught fire and sparked a grass fire. It took firefighters about an hour put it out.
Sheriff Kenny Stradley says the search for the suspect was called off around 9:00 p.m.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.